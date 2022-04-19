Advertisement

Legislators prepare to vote on Gov. Youngkin’s proposed “gas tax holiday”

By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Regional Chamber hosted lawmakers from across Southwest Virginia Tuesday for its annual “Legislative Wrap-Up.”

Gov. Youngkin’s proposed “gas tax holiday” came up and led to a back and forth between Sen. John Edwards (D-District 21) and Sen. David Suetterlein (R-District 19).

“I think the idea of pausing on the gas tax is a big disaster for infrastructure. Look at 81, how often is 81 a problem? A lot. We need to fix 81 just as one example, and if we have a pause on that, it’s going to pause it even further,” said Sen. Edwards.

“We will be able to provide significant relief to working families over the course of this summer while gas prices have been so high, and it still would not effect our transportation infrastructure going forward,” said Sen. Suetterlein.

If passed, the proposal would temporarily suspend the “Motor Vehicle Fuels Tax” from May through July, with plans to slowly bring it back up in August and September.

The tax currently sits at 26.2 cents per gallon for gasoline and 27 cents per gallon for diesel. A procedural vote Tuesday moved the proposal to the House Appropriations Committee.

Legislators will gather in Richmond April 27 for a reconvened session where the proposal will be voted on.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
Since the 1970s the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market has hosted annual...
Virginia Museum of the Civil War discontinues Battle of New Market reenactment
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
Many of the alleged thefts happened around Kensington and Windsor Drives in Fishersville....
Sheriff’s office investigating Fishersville vehicle thefts
State police investigating single-vehicle fatal crash on Rt. 340

Latest News

Lawmakers To Vote On Proposed Gas Tax Holiday
Andy Parker said in a statement this week that he would instead throw his support to Democratic...
Dad of slain journalist fails to make ballot for Congress
Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office says it’s especially important for voters who have moved...
WV residents must register by Tuesday to vote in primary
Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.
News organizations sue Youngkin over school tip line emails
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’