Local runners participate in 2022 Boston Marathon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple local runners took part in the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday.

Matt Denlinger of Rockingham put together a great performance by running the 26.2 mile race in 2:34:43 and finishing 245th overall. According to Boston.com, there were more than 28,000 entrants into this year’s race.

Matt Denlinger (Rockingham) - 2:34:43 (245th overall)

Michael Fox (Bridgewater) - 2:50:00

Jonathan Lantz-Trissel (Rockingham) - 2:51:11

Aaron Kauffman (Harrisonburg) - 2:57:04

Nelle Fox (Bridgewater) - 3:10:39

Monica Huson (Staunton) - 3:11:43

Paul Shifflett (Staunton) - 3:16:00

Paul Titus (Waynesboro) - 3:20:31

Michelle Stauffer (New Market) - 3:28:08

Amanda Womack (Staunton) - 3:28:15

Joan Bienvenue (Afton) - 3:38:21

James Williams (Staunton) - 3:41:03

Mary Crews (Luray) - 3:54:42

