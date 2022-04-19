Local runners participate in 2022 Boston Marathon
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple local runners took part in the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday.
Matt Denlinger of Rockingham put together a great performance by running the 26.2 mile race in 2:34:43 and finishing 245th overall. According to Boston.com, there were more than 28,000 entrants into this year’s race.
Results from 2022 Boston Marathon - Local Runners
Matt Denlinger (Rockingham) - 2:34:43 (245th overall)
Michael Fox (Bridgewater) - 2:50:00
Jonathan Lantz-Trissel (Rockingham) - 2:51:11
Aaron Kauffman (Harrisonburg) - 2:57:04
Nelle Fox (Bridgewater) - 3:10:39
Monica Huson (Staunton) - 3:11:43
Paul Shifflett (Staunton) - 3:16:00
Paul Titus (Waynesboro) - 3:20:31
Michelle Stauffer (New Market) - 3:28:08
Amanda Womack (Staunton) - 3:28:15
Joan Bienvenue (Afton) - 3:38:21
James Williams (Staunton) - 3:41:03
Mary Crews (Luray) - 3:54:42
If you or someone you know ran the Boston Marathon and you don’t see the result listed above, email thomas.eck@whsv.com
