Advertisement

Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say

A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between his vehicle and the car wash's machinery.(welcomia via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (Gray News) – A man died after he became trapped inside a self-service car wash in southern California, police said.

According to the Escondido Police Department, officers received a report of an unresponsive man inside the car wash Friday evening.

Officers arrived to find a 56-year-old man trapped between his vehicle and part of the car wash machinery.

Police said it appears the man drove into the car wash and then tried to exit his vehicle for an unknown reason. The vehicle rolled forward, pinning the man between his car and the machinery.

Police said it didn’t appear the car wash machinery was activated at the time.

Escondido is located about 30 miles north of San Diego.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police investigating single-vehicle fatal crash on Rt. 340
The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
Shenandoah County crash
Several crashes throughout the day in the Valley, VDOT urges drivers to slow down
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
Since the 1970s the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market has hosted annual...
Virginia Museum of the Civil War discontinues Battle of New Market reenactment

Latest News

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Judge won’t lower bond for Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
Florida lawmakers will target Disney’s special district, DeSantis says
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live, Louisiana police say
Andy Parker said in a statement this week that he would instead throw his support to Democratic...
Dad of slain journalist fails to make ballot for Congress
Last year, 968 people died in crashes on Virginia roadways, a 14.3% increase over 2020 and the...
Crash fatalities reach 14-year high on Virginia roadways in 2021