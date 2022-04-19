Advertisement

New saliva COVID-19 test receives Emergency Use Authorization from FDA

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new type of COVID-19 test is hitting the market, and could change how we detect the virus.

MicroGEM, a Virginia-based molecular biology company with a Charlottesville office, is using its new saliva test to track COVID-19.

“It doesn’t require a technician who’s training to take a nasal swab, and it’s a more pleasant sample to contribute. It’s a non-invasive sample type,” MicroGEM VP Corporate Strategic Development and Investor Relations Peter Lee said Tuesday, April 19.

The company now has emergency-use authorization for its MicroGEM Sal6830 SARS-CoV-2 Saliva Test, which provides polymerase chain reaction (PCR) results at the point of care.

“There’s a lot of literature now that demonstrates that the saliva is also beneficial as a sample type, because the virus presents in a certain saliva sample earlier than it does in a nasal swab. And so if you’re trying to detect people who are potentially transmissible earlier, then saliva is really a great sample for that,” Lee said.

Lee says the PCR test remains the gold standard: “PCR tests are really what you want to use when you want a really confirmatory test that tells you not just... you’re more likely than than not, but that really it’s a diagnostic that will tell you close to definitively whether or not you’re infected,” he said.

This saliva test takes 27 minutes to get your results.

“We want them to be comfortable,” MicroGEM Sr. Director of Corporate Communications Lianne Landers said. “So if it’s a routine saliva test that makes it really easy for people to say, ‘yeah, I can embrace that.’ It’s so much easier.”

The company plans to roll out this test nationwide and hopes to apply the saliva test to other diseases down the road.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
Since the 1970s the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market has hosted annual...
Virginia Museum of the Civil War discontinues Battle of New Market reenactment
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
Many of the alleged thefts happened around Kensington and Windsor Drives in Fishersville....
Sheriff’s office investigating Fishersville vehicle thefts
The drop in reenactors is not unique to New Market. It’s something affecting living history...
Reenactors disappointed with discontinuation of New Market reenactment

Latest News

It will be used to build a stormwater detention basin aimed at preventing flooding in the Lake...
Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Dylan Lam
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Dylan Lam
Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case
Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case
Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project
Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project
The city is proposing a 3-cent increase in the real estate tax as part of its continued efforts...
Harrisonburg budget to include real estate tax increase for HHS2