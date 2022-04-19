Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport still seeing most passengers wear masks

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The travel mask mandate has been lifted on planes and public transportation.

United Airlines and Skywest which fly out of Shenandoah Regional Airport in Weyers Cave have followed those guidelines and allowed mask wearing to be optional on their airlines.

Although it was a change seemingly anticipated by many, SHD said as of Tuesday morning, not much had shifted from before the mandate was lifted.

”We did have a majority of passengers show up with masks on, a couple unmasked but it seems that both employees and travelers ... I think everyone has been very respectful which has been great,” Heather Ream, director of marketing and communications at SHD, said.

After two years with the mandate in place, SHD acknowledges some passengers may not adapt to the lifted mandate so quickly.

”We understand that people may be at different comfort levels when it comes to traveling so obviously masks are still welcomed if that’s your preference.”

SHD still offers masks to those who want to wear one but may have forgotten theirs at home, along with multiple sanitation stations throughout the terminals.

Along with staying up to date with your vaccines, there are several travel safety guidelines that can be used as the busy summer travel season approaches.

“If you test positive for COVID-19 make sure that you don’t travel until a full 10 days have passed since your symptoms started or since the positive test date,” Jordi Shelton of Central Shenandoah Health District said.

Even if you are asymptomatic but have a positive test, experts ask that you wait to travel those 10 days as well.

