Advertisement

Sheriff’s office investigating Fishersville vehicle thefts

Many of the alleged thefts happened around Kensington and Windsor Drives in Fishersville....
Many of the alleged thefts happened around Kensington and Windsor Drives in Fishersville. Residents’ security cameras captured some of the action.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took numerous reports of stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles in the Fishersville area in December of 2021.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Albemarle County Police Department and the Charlottesville Police Department to identify the involved suspects from these cases. As a result of this investigation, three suspects have reportedly been charged by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

20-year-old Raymaqua Nicholas of Charlottesville has been charged with one felony count of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle. Nicholas is currently wanted by both Albemarle County Police Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Nicholas, contact local law enforcement or the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

The other two suspects are juveniles, and their information will not be released. Both juveniles have been formally charged, and are awaiting court proceedings related to this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
Since the 1970s the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market has hosted annual...
Virginia Museum of the Civil War discontinues Battle of New Market reenactment
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
The drop in reenactors is not unique to New Market. It’s something affecting living history...
Reenactors disappointed with discontinuation of New Market reenactment

Latest News

It will be used to build a stormwater detention basin aimed at preventing flooding in the Lake...
Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Dylan Lam
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Dylan Lam
Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case
Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case
Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project
Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project
The city is proposing a 3-cent increase in the real estate tax as part of its continued efforts...
Harrisonburg budget to include real estate tax increase for HHS2