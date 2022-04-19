Sheriff’s office investigating Fishersville vehicle thefts

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took numerous reports of stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles in the Fishersville area in December of 2021.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Albemarle County Police Department and the Charlottesville Police Department to identify the involved suspects from these cases. As a result of this investigation, three suspects have reportedly been charged by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

20-year-old Raymaqua Nicholas of Charlottesville has been charged with one felony count of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle. Nicholas is currently wanted by both Albemarle County Police Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Nicholas, contact local law enforcement or the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

The other two suspects are juveniles, and their information will not be released. Both juveniles have been formally charged, and are awaiting court proceedings related to this investigation.

