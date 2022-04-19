Showalter looks to build off of dominant outing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Justin Showalter is hoping his most recent outing will help him finish the 2022 season strong.

“It’s nice to see things kind of come together and be able to see zeros on the (scoreboard),” said Showalter. “And be able to walk away with an outing I can feel really good about.”

Showalter, who has had an up and down campaign, was dominant in the Dukes’ 8-3 victory over Northeastern last Friday. Showalter worked into the seventh inning for the first time all season and matched a career-high with 11 strikeouts while surrendering just seven hits and one earned run against the Huskies.

Showalter had struggled at times this season prior to his start against Northeastern, entering last Friday with a 5.30 ERA. But the Shenandoah Valley native and Turner Ashby alum, who has served as JMU’s Friday night starter all season, is looking for improved results moving forward.

“That definitely feels really good,” said Showalter, a graduate student, following Friday’s win. “I think it’s a good confidence booster going forward. Because I have had a lot of unfortunate things in my past outings.”

Showalter has tossed 44.1 innings this season and struck out 45 batters while walking just five. He’s sporting a 3-5 record to go along with a 4.67 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. Showalter’s next scheduled start is Friday night at home against William & Mary. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Eagle Field.

