Still cold Tuesday before warmer air makes a return

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - High pressure to the northeast will lock cold air into our area. This combined with low pressure to our south will bring all forms of precipitation: rain, snow, and sleet.

A wintry afternoon across the area with mainly a wet snow. Changing to rain from south to north into the mid to late afternoon as most of the precipitation becomes lighter. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 30s. A few scattered showers into the early evening, mainly before about 8pm. A lot of the snow from earlier melting, leading to most slush with some ice. Many roads remain wet and slick. Wind starts to increase this eveing and turning breezy. Gusts at times up to about 20-25mph. A few higher gusts possible. Then across the Alleghenies and elevations above 3,000′ gusts to 40mph tonight.

As a second low moves in from the north west, snow showers will start again across the Alleghenies. Elsewhere there will be some scattered snow squalls, this is the rest of the Potomac Highlands and the Valley. These are quick but intense bursts of snow. They can reduce visibility but with the cold, they can also drop a quick dusting or up to 1″ of snow in some cases. This also makes roads very slick.

Partially clearing out tonight, staying breezy and cold. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. That’s a widespread freeze but no frost because of the wind. Upslope snow showers for the Alleghenies throughout the night.

TUESDAY: Some clouds for the morning with some peeks of sunshine and temperatures are chilly, rising into the 30s. Some icy and slick spots early. With the breeze wind chills in the 20s early.

More clouds than sun for the day. Staying rather windy for the entire day. Upslope snow showers will continue across the Alleghenies. Elsewhere even with temperatures rising into the 40s, a few snow squalls will move east of the Alleghenies. These are quick but intense bursts of snow. They can reduce visibility but with the cold, they can also drop a quick dusting of snow in some cases. This also makes roads very slick.

Feeling chilly during the day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds out of the west-northwest at 10-25 mph, gusting up to 30-45 mph at times. Upslope snow showers taper off late afternoon with more clearing late day.

Skies clearing for the evening but winds continue into the eveing. Chilly for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. Maybe a cloud or two overnight but generally staying clear. As winds let up overnight and skies clear, this will allow for a widespread freeze overnight with frost. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Adding some clouds throughout the day with sunshine and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. More clouds arriving for the night and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of clouds in the morning and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sun throughout the day and warming up with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some clouds around for the night and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds for the morning and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s! A beautiful spring day! A fair amount of clouds for the night and pleasant with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and turning mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Scattered clouds with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s! A few clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Another pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s with a few clouds. Very warm once again with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and a good amount of sunshine. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

