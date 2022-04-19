TSA not enforcing mask requirement

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, TSA posted a press release on Twitter regarding mask use on public transportation.

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect [April 19]. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

This comes after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering public transportation.

