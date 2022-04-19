Ukrainian helps locals with #Bake4Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (WHSV) - As the war in Ukraine continues, many Ukrainians are struggling with finding where their next meal will come from. But with one hashtag and a love for baking, one man is trying to help.

Andriy Vasylenko and a group of volunteers have been baking bread as well as preparing other kinds of meals such as soup to distribute to those in need. On his Facebook page, Vasylenko has been posting daily updates on their efforts with the hashtag #Bake4Ukraine.

“When we saw the reaction of people, we saw how important it was for the smell of fresh prep to people,” said Vasylenko during a phone interview from Ukraine. “And then we understood we were at the right place.”

Vasylenko adds that he’s had the feeling that he never felt more in the right place to help out and will continue posting updates.

