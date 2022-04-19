Advertisement

VDOT completes debris removal on I-64

VDOT crews clearing debris
VDOT crews clearing debris(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says all of the debris from the January snowstorm is now officially cleared from Interstate 64.

“They started cleaning up as soon as they could after the January 3rd storm, and often times they had to stop and clean after subsequent storms, but oftentimes once the weather cleared they were working seven days a week,” Sharon Ketcham with VDOT said Tuesday, April 19.

Ketcham says crews have tons of trees, branches, and other brush left behind from the winter mess.

Crews are focusing on clearing Route 250 Bypass from Charlottesville to Crozet, and other roads in Albemarle, Louisa, Fluvanna, Orange, and Fauquier counties. VDOT hopes to have all the debris cleared by June 1.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
Since the 1970s the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market has hosted annual...
Virginia Museum of the Civil War discontinues Battle of New Market reenactment
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
Many of the alleged thefts happened around Kensington and Windsor Drives in Fishersville....
Sheriff’s office investigating Fishersville vehicle thefts
The drop in reenactors is not unique to New Market. It’s something affecting living history...
Reenactors disappointed with discontinuation of New Market reenactment

Latest News

It will be used to build a stormwater detention basin aimed at preventing flooding in the Lake...
Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Dylan Lam
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Dylan Lam
Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case
Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case
Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project
Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project
The city is proposing a 3-cent increase in the real estate tax as part of its continued efforts...
Harrisonburg budget to include real estate tax increase for HHS2