VDOT completes debris removal on I-64

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says all of the debris from the January snowstorm is now officially cleared from Interstate 64.

“They started cleaning up as soon as they could after the January 3rd storm, and often times they had to stop and clean after subsequent storms, but oftentimes once the weather cleared they were working seven days a week,” Sharon Ketcham with VDOT said Tuesday, April 19.

Ketcham says crews have tons of trees, branches, and other brush left behind from the winter mess.

Crews are focusing on clearing Route 250 Bypass from Charlottesville to Crozet, and other roads in Albemarle, Louisa, Fluvanna, Orange, and Fauquier counties. VDOT hopes to have all the debris cleared by June 1.

