Virginia deputy saves woman from burning apartment

A Virginia sheriff’s deputy came to aid a woman unable to escape her burning apartment.
Wise County Sheriff's Office
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
WISE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia sheriff’s deputy came to aid a woman unable to escape her burning apartment.

Smoke was already coming from the door of the Inman Village Apartments when Wise County Deputy Nathaniel Baker arrived Monday morning.

Baker forced his way inside, and fire could be seen burning in the distance.

The deputy then crawled over to the woman and pulled her out.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

