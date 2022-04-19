Warmer air makes a return

TUESDAY: Clearing for the evening but winds continue. Chilly for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. Still breezy for most of the evening with winds letting up overnight. As winds let up overnight and skies clear, this will allow for a widespread freeze overnight with frost. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Some low spots and at the base of any terrain, low valleys likely into the low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 30s. Staying sunny and pleasant, warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. More clouds arriving for the night and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of clouds in the morning and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and warming up with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Warm but breezy for the day. Pleasant for the evening, staying cloudy with temperatures in the 60s.

Mostly cloudy for the night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds for the morning and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. More sun for the rest of the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A beautiful spring day. A fair amount of clouds for the night and pleasant with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and turning mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Another pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s with sunshine. Very warm once again with highs low to mid 80s and plenty of sun for the day. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: A few clouds to start and temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. Another very warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s and plenty of sunshine. Warm in the evening with temperatures in the 70s and comfortable overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

