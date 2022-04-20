5 Richmond area Starbucks become 1st in Virginia to unionize

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five Richmond area Starbucks have become the first of the coffee chain’s locations in Virginia to unionize.

The Forest Hill location became the first overall with a vote of 17 to 1.

Not long after the first vote, the locations at Midlothian and Carmia, Huguenot Road, Westchester Commons and Willow Lawn all followed suit.

