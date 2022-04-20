Advertisement

5 Richmond area Starbucks become 1st in Virginia to unionize

Five Richmond area Starbucks have become the first of the coffee chain’s locations in Virginia...
Five Richmond area Starbucks have become the first of the coffee chain’s locations in Virginia to unionize.(Arizona's Family)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five Richmond area Starbucks have become the first of the coffee chain’s locations in Virginia to unionize.

The Forest Hill location became the first overall with a vote of 17 to 1.

Not long after the first vote, the locations at Midlothian and Carmia, Huguenot Road, Westchester Commons and Willow Lawn all followed suit.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
Cynthia Combs
Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
The drop in reenactors is not unique to New Market. It’s something affecting living history...
Reenactors disappointed with discontinuation of New Market reenactment
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’

Latest News

The average SVEC residential member consuming 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will see a 6.5%...
SVEC to increase rates in May
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,495 Thursday
The agency had previously settled the lawsuit after resolving a number of issues related to...
Settlement reached on previous VEC litigation
The winning numbers for that drawing were 9-25-34-44-45, and the Powerball number was 8.
Powerball ticket to expire in Charlottesville unless redeemed
HRHA housing assistance
Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority looking to help students through scholarship program