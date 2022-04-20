Arts Council of the Valley participates in Great Community Give

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The five major programs of Art Council of the Valley are Advancing the Arts Grants, Court Square Theatre, First Fridays of the Valley, Smith House Galleries and Public Art.

“We help cultivate the arts in Harrisonburg. The arts truly connect people and connect communities,” Jenny Burden, executive director of the Arts Council of the Valley, explained.

Last month, the organization was able to award local artists $15,000 in grants. For the past 20 years, they have awarded more than $400,000 in grant funding to artists as well as school art programs.

“For example, at Bluestone Elementary School in Harrisonburg, the fifth grade students wrote and performed their own song,” Burden explained. “The teachers are appreciative because sometimes the arts budget gets cut and we try to fill that void.”

The Smith House Galleries shows 12 different exhibitions year-round.

“We show local and regional artists, here at the galleries we show emerging artists as well as well established,” she said.

One exhibit open right now is the work of local artist Greg Versen.

“These are a result of his exploration of water,” Burden said.

Burden says the money raised from this year’s Great Community Give will help fund all their programs, supporting not only local artists but students and the community to interact with art.

“It is a common language for everyone. Everyone can speak art.”

