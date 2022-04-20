Bridgewater College sees positives with name, image, and likeness program

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Last year, the NCAA allowed college athletes to get paid for their name, image, and likeness. In Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin recently signed a bill into law stating no college or university can prohibit or prevent its athletes from these earnings.

When the NCAA first announced the organization would allow student-athletes to earn off of their name, image, and likeness, Bridgewater College’s athletic department thought this was a good opportunity for division one athletes but didn’t think it would have a big impact on them. However, they quickly learned that they were a big fish in the pond, as well.

“They’re like, ‘Well, we already had athletes reach out’ and we have, you know, teams members that want to run this camp and team members that want to run this activity and how are you going to manage your facility and how are you managing your brand? It was kind of like very early on like, ‘Wow, this is going to impact every level of athletics,” said Heather Grant, associate athletic director at Bridgewater College.

Grant said having these brand deals increases their athlete’s social media presence and at a division three school, this gives them an opportunity to be viewed at a higher level, which they may not have been otherwise.

“Some of our student-athletes have a lot of followers on social media,” Grant said. “It is the way that that generation is engaging with each other and publicly. I mean our coaching staff engages in that space for recruiting. It’s just a really big platform. I think the more energy they put into putting themselves out there, the more they’re going to get seen.”

According to Grant, the school was keen on helping their student-athletes choose the right deals for their image and their futures.

”You know, you kind of have to enter these agreements like you’re a small business owner. How’s this going to impact you financially? How’s this going to impact your taxes? How’s this going to impact your financial aide credit? You get through the state or through the college these are all good questions you need to think about,” Grant said.

Although the schools do not particularly tell the student-athlete if they can or can’t take a brand deal, student-athletes do have to disclose which deals they’re engaging in with the college to ensure they fall in line with its institutional policies.

