Catalytic converter thefts remain popular in 2022

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Catalytic converters are made of valuable metals, so they’ve become a popular target for thieves across the country and here in the Valley.

In Staunton, law enforcement is on high alert, saying the thefts have become more common in the last few years.

“We have recently made a few cases working with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office working on finding some catalytic converters and charging those individuals,” said Sgt. Butch Shifflett, Public Information Officer with the Staunton Police Department.

From 2017 to 2019, they have no reports of a catalytic converter being stolen. In 2020, 11 thefts were reported. In 2021, that number rose to 27. As of April 11, 2022, they have already had 12 thefts reported this year.

“We have these numbers as the ones that were reported to us, but we also don’t know how many were not reported to us,” said Shifflett.

A lot of times, catalytic converters are cut off cars and sold as scrap. However, many local scrap yards have protections in place to protect victims of the crime.

“I get the ID from the person, so that way if anything comes back or someone shows up and is missing them or something like that, we have the ID of the person that dropped it off to us,” said Franklin Caricofe, manager at Shenandoah Auto Salvage.

Overall, Caricofe said they don’t get many converters alone.

“Once a month, I’ll get somebody coming in here to sell something and most of the time, it’s on a scrap vehicle,” he said.

Shifflett said if you steal a catalytic converter, you could face charges like larceny, theft and damage to property. If yours is stolen, the most important thing is to report it to their non-emergency line.

