East Rock softball, Spotswood girls soccer teams earn district wins Tuesday night
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The East Rockingham softball and Spotswood girls soccer teams earned district wins Tuesday night.
The Eagles held off rival Page County, 10-9, in Elkton. With the victory, East Rock improves to 8-4 overall (5-2 Bull Run District) while Page County drops to 6-4 overall (5-2 Bull Run District).
In Penn Laird, Riley Thorpe scored four goals to lead the Trailblazers to a 4-0 victory over Rockbridge County in Valley District girls soccer action. Spotswood improves to 6-3 overall (3-0 Valley District).
