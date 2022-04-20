Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A former teacher at Richmond Christian School will serve no time behind bars after being convicted of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Tara Drooker was charged after having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female student that began in 2017 and continued over the years.

Drooker was originally charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian. But as part of a plea agreement, Drooker pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor sexual battery and three misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor by engaging in consensual sex.

As part of the plea agreement, she was sentenced to four consecutive 12-month terms in jail, with all of the time suspended.

