“Happy Birthday America” event planners eager to host in person this year

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s annual Happy Birthday America celebration will be in person this year for the first time since 2019.

After two years of hosting virtually, the music and festivities will return to the city. The event will include food, rides and musical guests like Wilson Fairchild and Rhonda Vincent.

Wilson Fairchild is composed of Wil and Langdon Reid, who are sons of two members of the Statler Brothers. The Statler Brothers thought up Happy Birthday America in 1970, and now their sons have spearheaded the planning and musical entertainment.

The Reids now serve on the board of the event, in addition to being a headliner.

Langdon Reid said they put a lot of energy into the event in 2017, and they were met with strong reception.

“We really started getting the momentum and the attention for this event, and then just like the rest of the world was hit and halted with Covid. We were not able to have the traditional event as it’s always been,” Reid said.

Now they’re ready to bring it back.

“For us to be back and have this event to offer it the way it needs to be, the committee is so excited, and the feedback we’re getting from the people, just hearing how they’re going to be traveling from multiple states to be here,” he said.

Reid said Happy Birthday America is a time for local organizations to celebrate their city and for the community to honor the country.

“The people are really itching to get out and find their normal again. We’re just hopeful and happy that we are part of that that’s going to be there for the summer,” he said.

The event and concerts are free, and Reid said all you need to bring is a lawn chair. Happy Birthday America festivities start on Saturday, July 2, and everything concludes on Monday, July 4.

