Harrisonburg budget to include real estate tax increase for HHS2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg leaders will take the next step in the budgeting process Tuesday with a public hearing on the city’s proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The city is proposing a 3-cent increase in the real estate tax as part of its continued efforts to pay for the construction of the second Harrisonburg High School. It’s part of the city’s plan for an 11-cent tax increase over a 3-year span to pay for the construction.

In last year’s budget the real estate tax went up 4 cents and next year it will go up 4 cents again. The proposed real estate tax for the 2022-23 fiscal year is $0.93 per $100 of assessed value.

“We’re also looking at a small increase to the water and sewer fee that residents pay which helps us replace infrastructure and move forward on capital projects to make sure the water comes on when you turn it on in the mornings. Some of these pipes have been in the ground since the 1800s and so we’re continually moving forward on replacing that infrastructure,” said Mike Parks, Harrisonburg’s Director of Communications.

The city’s proposed budget totals $335.8 million with the largest percentage of funds going to the city’s general fund and public school system.

The largest increases in the budget include an over $6 million increase in funding for schools and a nearly $4 million increase in funding for public safety.

“The biggest focus has been getting us back to where we were prior to the pandemic. We put a number of things on hold especially our capital improvement projects that are important for our community so we want to get back to working on those,” said Parks. “We also want to make sure we’re investing in our staff to make sure we have the people to carry out those services that our community relies on.”

The proposed budget also includes $12.5 million for capital projects, including a new public works building, water & sewer infrastructure, seven new transit buses, two paratransit buses, four school buses, a ladder truck replacement, street paving, and sidewalk work.

“Over the last two years we did have to make a number of cuts due to the decrease in revenue that was coming in. Specifically the meals tax and lodging tax as people weren’t getting out and about or coming to town as much as they would prior to the pandemic. So this gets us back in line with where we were heading,” said Parks.

The budget also includes $1.9 million for a 3% across-the-board salary increase for all city employees and an additional 2% increase for public safety staff.

“We want to make sure we keep our employees here and that we’re able to bring in new ones in a competitive market to ensure that we can continue providing those essential services to residents. A cost of living adjustment is a key part of that and we hope that helps us keep our employees and bring in new ones,” said Parks.

One item still to be worked out in the budget is the personal property tax. The current rate in the proposal is $3.50 per $100 of assessed value but that could change.

“The personal property tax is still something we’re having a conversation about as we’re seeing the national trends being impacted by the automobile market. So we’re crunching those numbers and we’ll have more information before the final budget is approved.

Once approved by city council, the new budget will go into effect July 1.

You can learn more about the budget proposal here.

