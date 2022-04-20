JMU drops midweek home game to Richmond

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team suffered a home, non-conference loss Tuesday evening.

The Dukes fell to Richmond, 10-2, at Eagle Field on a chilly, windy day for baseball.

Kyle Novak hit an RBI triple for JMU while Mason Dunaway added an RBI single in the loss. Todd Mozoki started on the mound for JMU and allowed four earned runs on five hits over three innings of work while striking out three batters. The Dukes used five pitchers in Tuesday’s game.

Jake Elbeery went 5-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored to lead the Spiders’ offensive attack.

James Madison drops to 19-17 overall. The Dukes are back in action Wednesday afternoon for a road game at George Mason. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

