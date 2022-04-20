Advertisement

Man hands meth to officers during traffic stop instead of registration, police say

A West Virginia man allegedly handed officers papers with a bag of meth during a vehicle stop. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Two men are facing charges after police said they found drugs on the men while conducting a traffic stop over the previous weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department stopped a vehicle on a local highway for improper registration, as reported by WDTV.

Authorities said officers made contact with the driver, Roy Porter, 57, and he handed over a packet believed to be the registration information for the vehicle.

However, during the process, a small plastic bag fell out, which police said contained a crystal-like substance that was consistent with methamphetamine.

Officers report a K-9 unit was called, resulting in a positive indication of drugs in the vehicle. Porter was found to have approximately 4 grams of meth in his possession.

Police said Jared Mayle, the passenger in the vehicle, was then found to have two plastic bags with him containing about 220 grams of meth.

Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, and Mayle was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
Since the 1970s the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market has hosted annual...
Virginia Museum of the Civil War discontinues Battle of New Market reenactment
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
Many of the alleged thefts happened around Kensington and Windsor Drives in Fishersville....
Sheriff’s office investigating Fishersville vehicle thefts
The drop in reenactors is not unique to New Market. It’s something affecting living history...
Reenactors disappointed with discontinuation of New Market reenactment

Latest News

It will be used to build a stormwater detention basin aimed at preventing flooding in the Lake...
Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project
Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Dylan Lam
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Dylan Lam
Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case
Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case
Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project
Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project