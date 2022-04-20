Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Dylan Lam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dylan Lam is a stellar senior at Spotswood High School.

“I’ve loved speaking in front of people and arguing with them... in a good manner,” said Lam.

Over the past four years, Lam has evolved as a role model on the cross country and track teams. His leadership journey began when he enrolled in debate during his freshman year.

“I was shy and we had to talk in front of the class,” said Lam. “It was hard but it helped me face that fear and break out of my shell.”

Although he was reserved as an underclassman, his composure and discipline helped him excel. Now, Lam plans to use his newfound voice to become a criminal defense attorney.

“His preparation and execution were always superb,” said social studies teacher Emmett Sheahan. “I don’t think there’s a goal that he has set for himself that he hasn’t achieved.”

In both cross country and track, Lam has helped lead top five teams in Virginia. Not only does he have eleven varsity letters, but he also has eleven college courses in his schedule and is ranked sixth in his class.

“On the track, it’s you against other people,” said head cross country coach Sue Cook Rinker. “Dealing with that pressure will lend itself well to becoming a lawyer.”

Lam is currently deciding between the University of Virginia and the College of William and Mary. He plans to study political science before attending law school.

“Anyone can make their voice heard,” he added. “You don’t have to be a big person, you just have to be your own person.”

