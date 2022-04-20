Advertisement

Rockingham County to use grant funding for Lake Shenandoah basin project

By Colby Johnson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County has received a $730,000 grant from the state and federal departments of emergency management. It will be used to build a stormwater detention basin aimed at preventing flooding in the Lake Shenandoah Area.

“Over time there have been several developments throughout the greater Lake Shenandoah area. As a consequence of all that development, that stormwater doesn’t have as easy a place to go whether it be absorbed into the ground or channelized and removed off-site. Over the years a lot of the residents have experienced localized flooding in their yards, some even in their basements,” said Ross Morland, Rockingham County Director of Engineering.

The basin will be built along Taylor Spring Lane. It will be roughly 6.5 acres and have a 19-foot high earthen dam to hold back floodwaters.

“Serving those adjacent subdivisions and developments to capture the stormwater during a storm, and then release it at a pre-controlled rate so it prevents flooding from any of the properties downstream as it makes its way to Lake Shenandoah,” said Morland.

The county says the grant should cover nearly all of the construction and reduce the fees paid by residents in the area for the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority.

“Those funds that were awarded as part of this grant will significantly reduce the fees that the citizens are being assessed or potentially cut down on the lifespan of the stormwater authority which was 10 years. Howeve,r we won’t know what those actual savings will be until the end of construction to see how much remaining funding we have,” said Morland.

The county anticipates starting construction on the project in late spring or early summer and plans to complete it by the end of the year.

