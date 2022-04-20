School board continues HHS2 naming discussion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Friendly City’s second high school has been known as HHS2 for years, but not for much longer as the Harrisonburg school board will soon decide on the official name.

The HHS2 naming committee presented its recommendations to the school board in early April, and discussions continued about the possible names on Tuesday evening.

The top suggestions were Valley View High School, Newtown High School, United or Unity High School, and the number one suggestion was South Ridge High School.

With its suggestions, the naming committee recommended also changing the name of Harrisonburg High School (HHS) to make the two names complimentary.

Board chair Nick Swayne explained Tuesday that they want to rule that out and just focus on HHS2, which was the same response from many students and HHS alumni, but the board did favor “thunder” as the mascot to compliment the HHS Blue Streaks.

In discussion, a few names continue to stand out to the board members, like Rocktown High School, South Ridge High School, and Valley View High School.

“The first time that we as a board has visited the land to see the site, the name Rocktown actually came to my mind before anybody had even mentioned about it,” board member Kaylene Seigle said.

The colors red and black were suggested by the naming committee, but other ideas were discussed, including some ideas submitted to board members by the community.

“[Someone suggested we] take some of the colors from the current high school and bring them into the next high school, like using a light blue from [HHS] dark blue,” board member Kristen Loflin said.

High school students will get the chance to share their thoughts in an open-ended online survey that will ask about the name, school colors, and mascot.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said that feedback should be shared with the board and the public before the next meeting on May 3. At that meeting, there will be a public comment period before the board makes its final vote.

As far as construction goes at HHS2, winter weather only delayed work for a few days over the last few months.

Craig Mackail, the Chief Operating Officer at HCPS, said all of the steel is up and they hope to have the road along the school paved by the first week of May.

He said nearly all of the concrete is poured on the first level and is beginning to be poured on the second floor. He said they have not run into any labor or material shortages just yet.

“A lot of places are having material delays. The steel has been there when the steel needs to go up, we’re getting plenty of concrete and the asphalt. All those things, the supply chain is still intact for those right now,” Mackail said.

Once the school board decides the official name, colors, and mascot, more personalized items will start to be ordered, like bleachers and paint.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.