UVA Diet and Nutrition Lab researching how meals impact children’s focus

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Diet and Nutrition Lab is researching the effects of certain meals on brain functions in young children.

Four-year-old kids taking part in the study eat at the same time each day, but are fed different kinds of the same foods. For example, they may eat spaghetti with refined grains, and later eat spaghetti with whole grains.

“There will be two days where they have what we call the control diet - so that’s what they serve in child care centers in the local region - and then we have two days where we give the children a lower glycemic index version of that food,” Doctor and researcher Sibylle Kranz said.

The study asks if changing diet from what they’re used to improves their concentration, short-term memory, and focus.

Click here to learn more.

