Virginia Clean Cities host the Harrisonburg Alternative Fuel Showcase

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As part of the Great Community Give, Virginia Clean Cities at James Madison University hosted the Harrisonburg Alternative Fuel Showcase.

The free open house featured a variety of alternative fuel and electric vehicles and also let attendees take test drives in some of their three-wheeled electric autocycles. The purpose of this event was to showcase how electric vehicles can be safe while also helping the environment.

“We communicate about ways as a society we can be better,” said Alleyn Harned, executive director of Virginia Clean Cities. “This technology can save lives with improved air quality and it can save dollars with the use of low-cost domestic energy. It’s a win-win-win.”

Many attendants of this event drove their own electric vehicles and were able to participate in the showcase.

Harned says that by joining the effort with the Community Give, they thought it was a great opportunity to uplift other organizations.

