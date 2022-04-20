Advertisement

Zombro rejoins Durham Bulls

Tyler Zombro, a Staunton native and minor league pitcher. (Photo Courtesy: Durham Bulls)
Tyler Zombro, a Staunton native and minor league pitcher. (Photo Courtesy: Durham Bulls)(WHSV (Courtesy: Durham Bulls))
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton native Tyler Zombro is back with the Durham Bulls.

The Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced that Zombro would be activated in time for their game Wednesday evening in Norfolk:

Zombro, who pitched at Robert E. Lee High School (now Staunton H.S.) and George Mason University, was seriously injured and hospitalized last summer when he was struck in the head by a line drive while pitching for the Bulls in a game against the Norfolk Tides. He joined the Tampa Bay Rays organization in 2017.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
Since the 1970s the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market has hosted annual...
Virginia Museum of the Civil War discontinues Battle of New Market reenactment
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’
Many of the alleged thefts happened around Kensington and Windsor Drives in Fishersville....
Sheriff’s office investigating Fishersville vehicle thefts
The drop in reenactors is not unique to New Market. It’s something affecting living history...
Reenactors disappointed with discontinuation of New Market reenactment

Latest News

The East Rockingham softball and Spotswood girls soccer teams earned district wins Tuesday night.
East Rock softball, Spotswood girls soccer teams earn district wins Tuesday night
The James Madison baseball team suffered a home, non-conference loss Tuesday evening.
JMU drops midweek home game to Richmond
QB competition to headline JMU spring game
QB competition to headline JMU spring game
Showalter looks to build off of dominant outing
Showalter looks to build off of dominant outing