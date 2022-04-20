Zombro rejoins Durham Bulls
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton native Tyler Zombro is back with the Durham Bulls.
The Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced that Zombro would be activated in time for their game Wednesday evening in Norfolk:
Zombro, who pitched at Robert E. Lee High School (now Staunton H.S.) and George Mason University, was seriously injured and hospitalized last summer when he was struck in the head by a line drive while pitching for the Bulls in a game against the Norfolk Tides. He joined the Tampa Bay Rays organization in 2017.
