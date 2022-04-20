Zombro rejoins Durham Bulls

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton native Tyler Zombro is back with the Durham Bulls.

The Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced that Zombro would be activated in time for their game Wednesday evening in Norfolk:

Some awesome news for y'all:



RHP Tyler Zombro will be added to our active roster today.



Welcome back, Z! #KeepGoing

Zombro, who pitched at Robert E. Lee High School (now Staunton H.S.) and George Mason University, was seriously injured and hospitalized last summer when he was struck in the head by a line drive while pitching for the Bulls in a game against the Norfolk Tides. He joined the Tampa Bay Rays organization in 2017.

