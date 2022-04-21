Skip to content
Archived Video- April 28, 2002 Tornado
Raw Footage of the tornado
Raw footage
By
Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
Raw footage of the tornado, captured by WHSV
Raw footage captured by WHSV of the formation of the 2002 Tornado in Shenandoah county, around the Quicksburg area
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.
