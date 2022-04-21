Advertisement

Archived Video- April 28, 2002 Tornado

Raw Footage of the tornado
Raw footage
Raw footage
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Raw footage of the tornado, captured by WHSV

Raw footage captured by WHSV of the formation of the 2002 Tornado in Shenandoah county, around the Quicksburg area

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Barbara Ann Maclam was charged after an argument between Maclam...
Staunton teacher charged with assault and battery of family member
Joseph Cruz, 40, Pawtucket, RI, was charged with one felony count of transporting five or more...
Virginia State Police seize 85 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on I-85
Canola field in Rockingham County
Rockingham County farmer uses canola as alternative energy source
Vision of Hope United Methodist Church in Rockingham County
Local pastor says people are going to church less and less
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC

Latest News

Waynesboro knocks off Fort Defiance in girls soccer showdown
Waynesboro knocks off Fort Defiance in girls soccer showdown
JMU spring game set for Saturday
JMU spring game set for Saturday
Reifsnider's walk-off lifts JMU baseball to walk-off win
Reifsnider's walk-off lifts JMU baseball to walk-off win
What are some common mistakes people make gardening?
What are some common mistakes people make gardening?
Overnight Forecast 4-22-22
Overnight Forecast 4-22-22