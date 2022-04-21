Advertisement

California man charged with making terrorist threat to president of Wisconsin school board

A California man has been charged with making a terrorist threat to the president of a...
A California man has been charged with making a terrorist threat to the president of a Wisconsin school board.(Max Cotton)
By Jimmie Kaska and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A California man is charged and accused of making a death threat toward the president of a Wisconsin school board.

According to online court records, 33-year-old Jeremy Hanson was charged with terrorist threats, which is a felony.

According to the criminal complaint filed with the charges, Hanson sent an anonymous email to Tim Nordin, the ECASD Board of Education president, from a Gmail account named “Kill All Marxist Teachers” at 11:58 a.m. on March 21, 2022.

According to WEAU, the email said, “I am going to kill you and shoot up your next school-board meeting for promoting the radical transgender agenda. It’s now time to declare war on you pedos. I am going to kill you and your entire family.”

The email was sent to Nordin’s school email, and ECASD’s IT staff worked with the Eau Claire Police Department to find the IP address of the device the email was sent from.

Investigators learned the IP address originated in Los Alamitos, California, and that the message appeared to have been sent from a PlayStation 4.

Detectives reached out to the internet service provider, Spectrum, to get more information about the account holder. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department then contacted the account holder, who identified herself as the mother of Hanson and confirmed that they owned a PlayStation 4.

Investigators were told that Hanson leans “very far right politically,” according to court documents, and has open cases with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for making similar threats in other places. Hanson’s mother said that Hanson is on the autism spectrum.

In a statement after receiving the threat, Nordin said that threats and violence against others are unacceptable, and said “to threaten my wife and children, my board colleagues, the staff of our schools, and, indeed, anyone in our community who would come to a school board meeting, angers me to my very core.” A school board meeting on the day the threat was made had three police officers present as a precaution.

If convicted, Hanson faces a maximum penalty of $10,000 and a maximum sentence of three and a half years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Barbara Ann Maclam was charged after an argument between Maclam...
Staunton teacher charged with assault and battery of family member
Cynthia Combs
Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case
Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student
The winning numbers for that drawing were 9-25-34-44-45, and the Powerball number was 8.
Powerball ticket to expire in Charlottesville unless redeemed
The average SVEC residential member consuming 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will see a 6.5%...
SVEC to increase rates in May

Latest News

FILE - Hockey legend Guy Lafleur speaks to the media at the official launch of a DVD on his...
Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Mayor: 12-year-old girl killed while walking home, $10K reward for shooter
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
Masked suspects get away with $140K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store in Cincinnati