Crews respond to Stanley house fire

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a house at 3:41 a.m. Thursday morning located at 287 Little Roundhead Drive. The house was in a wooded area about one mile south of Stanley and had been abandoned for several years.

Chief Pettit said that the wood frame two-story house owned by Neil and Linda Fields of Danville, Kentucky was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived.

Chief Pettit explained that firefighters were hampered by the delay in somebody not reporting the fire due the time and the fact over 1,800 feet of hose had to be laid to reach a fire hydrant near the Masonite Door Company for water supply. The road leading to the home was too narrow for tankers, he added.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.00 and the house is considered a total loss. Officials are attempting to reach the owners to obtain more information.

Pettit also stated the cause of the fire is unknown at this time however, Page County Sheriff Department Investigators were interviewing a male subject who was discovered in a building at the scene and appeared to be homeless.

Chief Pettit reported that six units from the Stanley Fire Department and 24 members responded to the blaze and were on the scene for about four hours.

Page County EMS also responded, and no injuries were reported. The Luray Fire Department stood by the Stanley station with an engine to answer other calls.

