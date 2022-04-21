Advertisement

Czerwinski twirls gem as JMU earns road win at George Mason

CJ Czerwinski delivered the best performance of his career to lead the James Madison baseball...
CJ Czerwinski delivered the best performance of his career to lead the James Madison baseball team to a road win Wednesday afternoon.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - CJ Czerwinski delivered the best performance of his career to lead the James Madison baseball team to a road win Wednesday afternoon.

Czerwinski threw a career-high six innings, allowing zero earned runs, and striking out four in a 3-2 win for the Dukes at George Mason. Carson Bell launched his seventh home run of the season while Nick Zona and Kyle Novak both delivered RBI hits in the victory for JMU.

James Madison improves to 20-17 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to host William & Mary for a three-game series this weekend with game one set for a 6 p.m. first pitch Friday night.

