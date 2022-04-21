Advertisement

Dust Devil on Easter Sunday

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - A dust devil captured on video on Easter Sunday. This was taken around 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon in a field around the interesection of Indian Ridge Road and University Farm Road.

Conditions Sunday would have been right for a dust devil. It doesn’t necessarily have to be that warm, but Sunday was warm. Wind was light at the surface and the ground was dry.

How Dust Devils Form
How Dust Devils Form(WHSV)

HOW DUST DEVILS FORM

On a day with a lot of sunshine and very light wind, warm air heats up and it starts to rise forming like a mini updraft. So it kind of forms an area of low pressure.

The surrounding area rushes in to fill that void, to fill that low pressure and if you have just enough of a cross breeze, it can form an area of rotation and therefore we can have a dust devil.

A lot of times you have to have very dry weather and no rain for an extended period of time so we don’t see these very often, but they do happen on occasion.

In fact earlier this year, a dust devil formed in Shenandoah county and moved over Lake Laura, creating- well we can call it a lake spout.

Another dust devil occurred in 2017 from Page County in the Stanley area. Most of the time, dust devils are very weak, they don’t last very long. Sometimes, a few seconds to even a few minutes and they are usually more tall and skinny. They’re not very wide, but they can be hundreds of feet tall or even thousands of feet tall in some cases but that’s also kind of rare. So you never know. Sometimes when we have a persistent dry spell, you may encounter a dust devil.

Dust Devil into Lake Spout

A dust devil moved over lake waters in Shenandoah County

A dust devil moved over water
Dust Devil Picks up 70lb Dog

From 2021

This dust devil formed in Hinton, VA.

