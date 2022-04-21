Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority looking to help students through scholarship program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Great Community Give is an event that supports nonprofits within Harrisonburg and Rockingham County through charitable donations.

The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority is one organization whose goal is to lay the foundation for a brighter future for community members.

“It’s a very rewarding type of job cause what we’re able to do is provide housing and housing as you know is a foundation for people to be able to be good, productive, community service people,” HRHA Executive Director Michael Wong said.

HRHA serves nearly 1,000 families within Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, with many being part of the Rental Assistance program.

”The Housing Authority itself owns and manages about 279 units that are made up of 129 multi-family units. We also have 120 units of elderly and disabled housing and then 30 units of permanent supportive housing,” Wong explained.

Although the main focus of the organization is safe and affordable housing, the organization is looking to expand and provide financial aid for young adults in the program.

The potential $4,000 scholarship program is geared toward helping students with collegiate or technical education. Staff say this, along with existing programs, helps promote self-sufficiency.

“We have a program with a savings component where our graduates have graduated with great savings that have enabled them to buy homes and buy other things that they need in their daily lives,” Family Self-Sufficiency Coordinator Zoe Parakuo said.

Later this year, HRHA will renovate and increase the energy efficiency of the Lineweaver Annex in downtown Harrisonburg after it received funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development in January.

To earn more about HRHA and its programs, click here.

