Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A judge rejected a plea agreement in Rockingham County Circut Court on Wednesday in the case of Cynthia Combs.

Combs, a 71-year-old Harrisonburg woman, was arrested on August 31, 2021, and charged with embezzling around $260,000 from her former employer First Choice Home Health and Hospice since 2010.

The plea agreement would have suspended a 6-year jail sentence for Combs and instead sentenced her to 5-years of supervised probation plus 200 hours of community service.

In addition, Combs has to make restitution payments to the company. She has already paid back $125,000 but still owes $135,000 more.

Circuit Court Judge Bruce Albertson presided over the hearing and expressed his disapproval of the agreement saying at one point that he has incarcerated people on larceny charges that totaled far smaller amounts of money than what Combs embezzled.

He also cited serious doubts about Combs’s ability to pay back the remaining $135,000 in restitution as another one of the primary reasons for rejecting the plea deal.

Alberston recused himself from the case at the end of the hearing.

A deposition hearing was set for June 29 at 9 a.m. when Combs will be back in court in front of another judge.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.