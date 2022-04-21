Advertisement

Old Rag Pilot Project going smoothly so far

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WHSV) - It’s been almost two months since Shenandoah National Park started a program where you need a ticket to hike Old Rag. It’s all to help with the congestion in that area. Park superintendent Patrick Kenney said the program has gone smoothly and they’ve received positive feedback.

“There are a lot of people that are supportive of the idea. I saw some feedback that they don’t like having to get a ticket but once they went out and experienced it, it wasn’t as congested. They posted something on social media that I saw,” said Kenney.

Kenney said so far they have sold out on four different Saturdays and encouraged people to purchase their tickets ahead of time.

If you would like to purchase tickets ahead of time, go to recreation.gov and search for “Old Rag Mountain Tickets”. The first 400 tickets go on sale 30 days before the date. The last 400 go on sale five days before the date.

Tickets are only $1 each.

