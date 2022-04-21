Advertisement

Powerball ticket to expire in Charlottesville unless redeemed

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Someone is in danger of missing out on a $50,000 Virginia Lottery prize. A Powerball ticket won $50,000 in the November 1, 2021, drawing. Since then, no one has come forward with that winning ticket to claim the prize.

By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. In this case, the 180th day falls on a Saturday, when Lottery offices are closed, so the deadline will be extended through the close of the next business day. That means the ticket will become worthless at close of business 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

The ticket was bought at Fas Mart, located at 240 Rolkin Road in Charlottesville.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 9-25-34-44-45, and the Powerball number was 8. This ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number.

Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.

Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately. The Lottery has eight customer service centers across Virginia where the ticket can be redeemed. Here is a list of locations.

