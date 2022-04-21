RHSPCA thanks volunteers with ‘Puppy Pizza Party’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is thanking its volunteers with none other than their four-legged friends, and some yummy food.

The ‘Puppy Pizza Party’ is geared toward honoring the 20 volunteers who were recruited to spread the word and encourage donations during the early giving of the Great Community Give.

RHSPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz says without help like this, the shelter couldn’t perform all its functions.

“We’re a staff of 25, taking care of about 3,000 animals a year, no way we could do it on our own. So the volunteers, which we’ve got over 300 active volunteers that are donating significant amounts of time to us, that make it possible for us to meet not just the basic care needs, but also the enrichment, the outside field trips, helping us with special events,” Nawaz said.

He adds their goal of $40,000 for the Great Community Give will help provide continued care to their animals.

