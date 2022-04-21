Advertisement

Settlement reached on previous VEC litigation

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced final resolution regarding litigation that occurred during the previous Administration with Legal Aid Justice Center, Virginia Poverty Law Center, and Legal Aid Works over issues related to the unprecedented impact from the pandemic on the processing of unemployment claims.

The agency had previously settled the lawsuit after resolving a number of issues related to processing unemployment insurance claims.

After the May 25, 2021, settlement, Legal Aid subsequently sought an award of attorneys’ fees on February 1, 2022, for its work in connection with the case.

After a mediation on April 20, 2022, regarding the issue of attorneys’ fees, the parties have agreed to resolve the matter for $200,000.

This amount is less than the total amount of attorneys’ fees sought by Legal Aid in this case.

The VEC says it is satisfied to have this matter resolved, and continues with the significant efforts required to address any remaining issues and transform the agency to be better positioned for any future events.

