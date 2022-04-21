Advertisement

Shenandoah National Park Celebrates National Park Week, sees increased visitation

Over the past few years, the number of visitors has steadily increased.
Over the past few years, the number of visitors has steadily increased.(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - President Joe Biden proclaimed April 16th to April 24th National Park Week.

At Shenandoah National Park, staff has provided ways for people of all ages to find the beauty in nature through activities, like scavenger hunts and their Junior Ranger program.

“Our economic impact in visitor spending in 2012 was 76 million dollars, in 2020, it was 107 million dollars. So this increasing trend means people are spending money in local communities on camping and gas and hotels and restaurants, and things along those lines,” Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney said.

Kenney adds that park visitation went up from 2012 to 2020, from 1.2 million visitors to 1.7 million.

Guests looking to visit Shenandoah National Park are encouraged to plan ahead and make reservations.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Cynthia Combs
Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case
The drop in reenactors is not unique to New Market. It’s something affecting living history...
Reenactors disappointed with discontinuation of New Market reenactment
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’

Latest News

The winning numbers for that drawing were 9-25-34-44-45, and the Powerball number was 8.
Powerball ticket to expire in Charlottesville unless redeemed
HRHA housing assistance
Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority looking to help students through scholarship program
HRHA helping students through scholarship program
HRHA helping students through scholarship program
Ruby, an adoptable Terrier, American Pit Bull, on Jan. 11.
RHSPCA thanks volunteers with ‘Puppy Pizza Party’