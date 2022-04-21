Shenandoah National Park Celebrates National Park Week, sees increased visitation

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - President Joe Biden proclaimed April 16th to April 24th National Park Week.

At Shenandoah National Park, staff has provided ways for people of all ages to find the beauty in nature through activities, like scavenger hunts and their Junior Ranger program.

“Our economic impact in visitor spending in 2012 was 76 million dollars, in 2020, it was 107 million dollars. So this increasing trend means people are spending money in local communities on camping and gas and hotels and restaurants, and things along those lines,” Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney said.

Kenney adds that park visitation went up from 2012 to 2020, from 1.2 million visitors to 1.7 million.

Guests looking to visit Shenandoah National Park are encouraged to plan ahead and make reservations.

