Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership hosts 15th annual 5K

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 15th annual Shenandoah Valley Autism 5K will be happening Saturday, April 23 at Eastern Mennonite University. It’s their first in-person race since the pandemic began.

The event will include booths with community resources, along with special guest speakers prior to the start of the race.

The president of the partnership says these events are vital to making connections between those in the autistic community and outside of it.

”It’s a great opportunity for our individuals with autism in the community to come together with everybody else and learn more about resources and how to get involved and help one another as Harrisonburg community members,” SVAP President Sarah Nolley said.

Although online registration is closed, you can still participate on race day. Pre-race announcements begin at 8:45 a.m., and the race starts at 9:30.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.