Charges dropped against Staunton teacher in domestic case

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A teacher in Staunton charged with assault and battery of a family member appeared in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Monday for a hearing.

According to court documents, Barbara Ann Maclam was charged after an argument between Maclam and her sister became physical.

Documents say the incident took place February 25.

The attorney on the case, Dana Cormier, told WHSV, the prosecutor dropped the charges Monday.

When we reported on the charges in April, Staunton City Schools said Maclam was still on payroll.

