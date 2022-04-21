SVEC to increase rates in May

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative announced on Facebook that beginning May 1, 2022, revised rates, to include increased costs at the wholesale power level because of surging natural gas prices, will take effect on SVEC member bills.

When considering the overall impact of the changes, the average SVEC residential member consuming 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will see a 6.5% increase in their average monthly bill over 2021.

In 2021, the average residential member monthly bill for the year was $113 at 1,000 kilowatt hours of use.The expected average monthly bill in 2022, beginning May 1, will be $121 for 1,000 kilowatt hours of use.

Of this 6.5% rise in expense, slightly more than 2% is tied to costs passed down to SVEC members from Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, SVEC’s wholesale energy provider that has seen an increase in natural gas pricing.

