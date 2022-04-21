Advertisement

SVEC to increase rates in May

The average SVEC residential member consuming 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will see a 6.5%...
The average SVEC residential member consuming 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will see a 6.5% increase in their average monthly bill over 2021.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative announced on Facebook that beginning May 1, 2022, revised rates, to include increased costs at the wholesale power level because of surging natural gas prices, will take effect on SVEC member bills.

When considering the overall impact of the changes, the average SVEC residential member consuming 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will see a 6.5% increase in their average monthly bill over 2021.

In 2021, the average residential member monthly bill for the year was $113 at 1,000 kilowatt hours of use.The expected average monthly bill in 2022, beginning May 1, will be $121 for 1,000 kilowatt hours of use.

Of this 6.5% rise in expense, slightly more than 2% is tied to costs passed down to SVEC members from Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, SVEC’s wholesale energy provider that has seen an increase in natural gas pricing.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
Cynthia Combs
Judge rejects plea deal in embezzlement case
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
The drop in reenactors is not unique to New Market. It’s something affecting living history...
Reenactors disappointed with discontinuation of New Market reenactment
(FILE)
James Madison’s ‘Montpelier’ fires several long-time employees, who claim it was ‘retaliation’

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,495 Thursday
The agency had previously settled the lawsuit after resolving a number of issues related to...
Settlement reached on previous VEC litigation
The winning numbers for that drawing were 9-25-34-44-45, and the Powerball number was 8.
Powerball ticket to expire in Charlottesville unless redeemed
HRHA housing assistance
Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority looking to help students through scholarship program