VDOT hosts public hearing about I-81 widening project

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) hosted a public hearing in Strasburg on Wednesday to hear what the community thinks about widening a part of I-81 in town.

This project is part of the I-81 corridor improvement program which suggests adding another southbound lane on I-81 from mile markers 295.4 to 299.6 to help ease traffic.

This project is connected to another one that will extend the acceleration lane on Exit 300 heading southbound where I-66 merges into I-81. After the Exit 300 project is complete between summer 2022 and 2024, VDOT would then start work with the widening of I-81 which one resident said is long past overdue.

“I know it has to be done. It is way past due. I think it’s a good project. I appreciate VDOT for coming out and opening their books and communicating with people. That is very much needed,” said Kermit Orndorff.

Orndorff said he commonly sees I-81 backed up due to the I-66 & 1-81 interchange.

This proposed project is just the beginning of numerous I-81 projects. Down the road, I-81 will be widened in parts of Harrisonburg and Staunton and a truck climbing lane will be placed near Weyers Cave.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.