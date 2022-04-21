Advertisement

VDOT hosts public hearing about I-81 widening project

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) hosted a public hearing in Strasburg on Wednesday to hear what the community thinks about widening a part of I-81 in town.

This project is part of the I-81 corridor improvement program which suggests adding another southbound lane on I-81 from mile markers 295.4 to 299.6 to help ease traffic.

This project is connected to another one that will extend the acceleration lane on Exit 300 heading southbound where I-66 merges into I-81. After the Exit 300 project is complete between summer 2022 and 2024, VDOT would then start work with the widening of I-81 which one resident said is long past overdue.

“I know it has to be done. It is way past due. I think it’s a good project. I appreciate VDOT for coming out and opening their books and communicating with people. That is very much needed,” said Kermit Orndorff.

Orndorff said he commonly sees I-81 backed up due to the I-66 & 1-81 interchange.

This proposed project is just the beginning of numerous I-81 projects. Down the road, I-81 will be widened in parts of Harrisonburg and Staunton and a truck climbing lane will be placed near Weyers Cave.

Old Rag Pilot Project going smoothly so far
VDOT hosts public hearing about I-81 widening project
