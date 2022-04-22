Augusta Health cook serves up forecasts on the side

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Allen “Al” Hogan is a cook at the Blue Ridge Cafe in Augusta Health and has been there for over 20 years.

While you can stop by his station for breakfast or lunch, that’s not what he’s best known for.

When placing your order, you can get more than just food. Hogan will give the weather forecast at any time of the day, even using the refrigerator door as an impromptu weather map on occasion.

In his spare time, Hogan said he enjoys listening to the weather on the radio and watching local meteorologists on TV, then he likes to let people know how the next few days will look.

“It just makes me feel good it’s like I got that little hidden talent that I like to bring out and make somebody feel good, and lift them up maybe when they’re having a bad day and I can put a smile on their face. That goes a long long way in this day in age,” Hogan said.

Over the years, Hogan said his coworkers have helped him through his own “highs” and “lows” in life.

“They all helped me up during the passing of my mom and stuff and been like a family to me, and I have a lot of respect for every last one of them,” Hogan said.

He hopes to continue “scattering” joy everywhere he goes.

“I like to do it because everybody gets a good kick out of it,” Hogan said.

