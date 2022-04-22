Local teacher recognized as national economics educator

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fourth-grade teacher at South River Elementary School is now a nationally recognized economics educator.

Lauren Shifflett graduated from Bridgewater College in 2010 with a degree in liberal studies. While raising her child, Shifflett realized the need for economics education in schools and started designing her classroom lessons around real-world situations.

“We focus so much on reading and math that we forget about life skills,” said Shifflett. “One of the major skills that kids have to know is how to manage money.”

Shifflett garnered national attention from the Council for Economic Education and earned the 2021 John Morton Award in financial education. She is now considered one of the most outstanding elementary educators in the country.

“I never think of myself as great,” she added. “I do it for the kids, so I feel like this award belongs to them.”

Shifflett’s goal is to help the next generation make economic decisions that will help them succeed in the classroom and in life.

“I’m just a stepping stone,” said Shifflett. “I’m a little part of their lives but hopefully I can be a meaningful one.”

