Advertisement

Pope clears schedule for medical checks on painful knee

Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 14, 2022. During the mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has cleared his schedule to undergo medical checks on his right knee. Strained ligaments have made walking, standing and getting up from his chair increasingly difficult and painful.

Francis’ mobility has been greatly curtailed of late, with his already pronounced limp from sciatica seemingly aggravated.

He had to bow out celebrating the Easter Vigil last weekend, struggled through Easter Sunday Mass and now frequently walks with a shuffle and the assistance of an aide.

The Vatican spokesman said Friday that Francis was undergoing medical checks within the city state, not at an external hospital. Francis has long undergone regular sessions of physiotherapy to help with the sciatica nerve pain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle crash.
All lanes of Virginia Avenue closed because of fatal wreck
Strasburg residents should keep an eye out as some have spotted the poisonous Hemlock plant...
Poisonous Hemlock plant spotted along Strasburg Riverwalk
The festival was canceled altogether in 2020 and was not able to operate at its full capacity...
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival returns at full capacity
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns
A common mistake is getting to trigger happy with planting early
What are some common mistakes people make gardening?

Latest News

The World Health Organization said that it has so far received reports of at least 169 cases of...
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak
A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukrainian steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
Atlanta Police say five people, all between the ages of 15 and 19, were shot near Centennial...
5 shot in ‘altercation’ near Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park
The bodies of 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid and 67-year-old Stephen Reid were found near...
Missing couple found fatally shot in woods near their home
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They are looking for any evidence of...
Police investigating after NH couple found dead near hiking trail