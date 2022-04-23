All lanes of Virginia Avenue closed because of fatal wreck

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: The Harrisonburg Police Department has been informed that the motorcycle driver involved in this evening’s wreck is deceased.

All lanes of Virginia Avenue in the area of Harmony Square shopping center are currently closed due to a wreck involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred around 5:45 p.m., according to Michael Parks with the City of Harrisonburg.

The driver of the motorcycle has been transported to Sentara RMH with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported with minor injuries.

Law enforcement remains at the scene, and travel lanes will remain closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.