Beaver Creek Fly Fishing holds invitational for disabled veterans

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Beaver Creek Fly Fishing hosted an invitational for disabled vets Saturday in Dayton.

Veterans got to cast their lines along the creek from sunrise to sunset. This program accompanies national-scale programs giving disabled vets the opportunity to get out and have a sense of normalcy.

”I’ve had the opportunity to talk to other veterans from all services who are now coming here reconnecting with Mother Nature and other veterans as well. It helps them out with their re-entry into society after the time they have served,” Roy Maddocks, Navy Seal veteran said.

The invitational provides a calm and serene atmosphere for veterans who might be experiencing PTSD or other military traumas.

“Disabled American Veterans and the people that come here to run this event in support of them has really been an eye-opener for me. It’s also been therapeutic,” Maddocks said.

The invitational is held every year, but this is its first year back after the pandemic.

Veterans from across the East Coast come out to Beaver Creek to participate in the fly fishing event.

“Relaxation, such as fishing... of course, it takes a lot of patience you can’t think about a whole lot of things while you’re fishing... you got to concentrate on what you’re doing if its a smart fish, but yeah it’s a good thing,” George Bailey, World War II veteran said.

